The Washington Post

RUSSELL "RUSS" CAPPS

Service Information
Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Service Pa
9241 Columbia Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
20910
(301)-585-4050
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Foundry United Methodist Church
Washington, DC
View Map
Russel Craig Capps, "Russ", passed away unexpectedly on August 19, 2019. He is survived by his husband, Kenneth M. Yazge; brother, Robert L. Capps, Jr. (Kim); niece, Brittany Capps; nephew, Stephen Capps, and predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary. A celebration of Russ's life will be held at Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
