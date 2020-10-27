Born in Washington, DC on October 17, 1927 and died on October 18, 2020. His biological parents were Maude Caroline Jones and Robert Joyner, who placed him up for adoption at birth. He was eventually adopted from an orphanage in Roanoke, Virginia at age four by Thomas Franklin Dyke and Maude Josephine Dibble. He grew up living for a short time in Richmond and Baltimore, but spent most of his formative years growing up in Washington, DC, graduating from McKinley Tech High School. Russell served his country in World War II, deployed to the Philippines, working on reestablishing telephone communications throughout the islands. He was honorably discharged after 18 months when the war was over, and used his GI Bill to get an education, attending Ben Franklin University business college, where he graduated with his CPA, then earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration. Russell worked as a CPA for the Department of Agriculture, then later transferred to the Internal Revenue Service. His hard work and leadership allowed him to rise through the ranks to the level of Assistant Commissioner, in charge of all service centers from coast to coast. He ushered in the use of computers for processing tax returns, testified before Congress, and even appeared on television. When he retired from the IRS, Russell accepted a position as Vice President of the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.) founded by Edgar Cayce. Bringing his years of leadership and experience, he was instrumental in reorganizing and improving the functions of the organization. He later served two terms on the A.R.E. Board of Trustees. He was active in church his entire life, serving in various positions of leadership from the Session, in Colesville Presbyterian Church, and served as a Bookkeeper and Financial Officer in Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church. He sang in the choirs of every church he belonged to and was active in both leading and attending bible study classes. He was preceded in death by Ruth Caroline Floyd, his wife of 58 years, and his grandson, Brandon Russell Hebert. He leaves behind his daughters, Christine Hebert and Judith Cooper (and husband, Gary Cooper). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, James Havener (and his partner, Crystal Dougherty), Jean Paul Amonte, David Mattes (and his wife, Keri Lynn Mattes), and Masha Curtis (and her husband, Adam Curtis). He left three great-grandchildren, Calen Russell Amonte, Thomas Mattes, and Savannah Mattes. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved Mr. Kitty and his beloved doggie, Roy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and those who loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Eastern Shore Chapel Music Fund. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at