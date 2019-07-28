

Col. RUSSELL LAWRENCE HENDERSON

(Age 75)



Of Alexandria, VA, died August 26, 2018. He was the son of Col Blair and Sara Henderson. Survivors include his wife, Judith Manz Henderson; daughter, Janine S. Kovack (Skylar); sons, Richard R. Henderson (Peggy), and Ross E. Henderson; grandchildren, Colin, Susan, and Tiffany Chatfield, Howard and Charlotte Henderson.

Raised in a military family, attended 13 schools, graduated from Virginia Tech, received a Masters from Boston University (Manheim Germany), he retired from the US Army after a 27-year career, having served in Korea, Vietnam, Italy, and Germany. He was an Eagle Scout and remained active in Boy Scouts throughout his life. His other activities included The Friends of Fort Hunt Park, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), and the Scottish Clan Henderson Society. He and Judy hosted 15 international high school exchange students who remain part of the family.

Funeral services will be held at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 followed by inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery. Guests must enter through the Fort Myer Hatfield Gate off South 2nd Street for access to the chapel, allowing sufficient time to clear post security.