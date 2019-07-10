

RUSSELL LEONARD MALONE



With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Russell Leonard Malone on June 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded by his parents Francis and Rose Malone of Pittsburgh, PA and his sisters Frances and Mildred. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Margueritte Malone of Pikesville, MD, his children, Kelli (Eric Birnbach), Erin (Rich Worley Jr.) Sean (Lisa Harris Jones), Patrick (Rachel); and grandchildren, Brian, Kevin, Joshua, Sydni, Russell, and Shea. Gail Malone mother of Brian and Kevin.

Russell was born in Unity, PA and received his BA from the University of Alabama, MS from University Of Utah and his PhD from Case Western University. His long career in Speech Language Pathology took him to Eau Claire Wisconsin, Miami Fl, Edmonton Alberta Canada, Houston, TX, Maryland and Virginia. He retired as Director of Public Information with American Speech Language Hearing Association where he produced the Kennedy Center Communication Awards for the National Council for Communication Disorders. Private service was held June 11, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to The in Greenville, NC.