RUSSELL MCKINLEY
1931 - 2020
Russell McKinley  
On Saturday September 12, 2020, Russell McKinley, loving son, husband, father and friend, passed away at the age of 88. Russ was born November 13, 1931 in New Albany, Indiana to Russell McKinley, Sr. and Eva McKinley. He attended New Albany High School and upon graduating in 1950 spent four years in the U.S. Navy. In 1956 Russ joined the Central Intelligence Agency where his 22 year career found him traveling extensively all over the world.Russ's lifelong love for the Chesapeake Bay and Northern Neck Region lead to him retiring in the area. Russ was preceded in death by his father, mother, grandmother Zella and wife Marisue. He is survived by his daughter Kathy and his partner Mary of 26 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairfax City Volunteer Fire Department at http://www.fairfaxvfd.com/

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 17, 2020.
