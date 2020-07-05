RUTH ADAMS

ADAMS RUTH ELIZABETH ADAMS Died peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia. She was 93 years old. Ruth was born in New York City to the artist Edwin F. deCossy and Lillian B. (McPhillips) deCossy. She had special memories of Garrison, New York, where her parents moved the young family during the Depression. Ruth received a full scholarship from Drew University, majored in chemistry, and earned her master's degree in physical chemistry at Syracuse University. She was a scientific editor at the US Naval Research Laboratories in Washington, DC. Ruth met her beloved husband Bob at a DC holiday party. She turned down another suitor's offer to travel around the world and married Bob eight months later. Within the year they sailed with their first child for a diplomatic posting in West Germany. As a Navy wife, Ruth raised their four children while Bob was at sea, until they returned to the DC area in 1968 for the rest of their 57 year marriage. They built a close circle of friends who knew Ruth as warm, gracious, wry. She created a lovely home and gardens for her family. She cared for and enjoyed a startling range of family pets. She volunteered at the Smithsonian American History Museum for 13 years. She began painting and studied art, the path not taken when the science scholarship made college possible. Ruth was unassuming about her striking intelligence and beauty. She was reserved and attentive to detail, procedure and order. But she was adventurous, seeking experiences more than possessions: exploring DC's museums, art galleries, theater, concerts, or simply a trip to the library or lunch spot. She loved travel and pulled her homebody husband around the world. Bob in turn shared with her a lifetime of sailing. She loved being on the water. Ruth is survived by her children, Abigail Elizabeth Adams, Robert Edgar Adams, Jr., and Katherine Ann Adams; daughter-in-law, Nancy Joseph-Adams and son-in-law, Nathan Halverson; grandchildren, Elise, Rachel, Carinne, Aaron, and Danni Cao; her brother Edwin W. de Cossy and his wife, Cathy Holinger; brother-in-law, Donald Taylor; and cousin, Arthur Bedder and his wife, Mary. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Edgar Adams, son, William Rhea Adams, and sister-in-law, Julia Ann Taylor Wesley. Ruth will be laid to rest next to Bob in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at https://www.cbf.org
