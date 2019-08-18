

Ruth Marie Noer Barstad

(Age 85)



Died peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born in Colfax, Wisconsin to Selma and Victor Noer on February 25, 1934. She was married to Stuart E. Barstad of Colfax, WI. She had two children; Kristin Barstad and Kirk Barstad. One of her greatest blessings was her granddaughter, Karson Barstad. Ruth and Stuart traveled extensively during her husband's time in the Air Force. They finally settled in the Washington, DC area when Stuart became the Air Force Chief of Chaplains. Ruth began a long career as a nurse and then IT specialist at a local hospital. Ruth will be remembered as an outgoing, friendly person who was always ready to be of help. Ruth is survived by her daughter Kristin; granddaughter, Karson; as well as her sisters Rachel (Mrs. John) Spencer and Mary (Mrs. Robert) Wrase, Penny (Mrs. Juul) Noer; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kirk; her brother Juul; and her sisters Louise (Mrs. Kenneth) Williams and Pauline (Mrs. Raymond) Summers. A memorial service will be held on September 13, Friday, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials may be given in Ruth's name to the music department at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115.