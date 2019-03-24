

Ruth Linnea Meixner Bird



Passed away peacefully in Washington, DC on December 22, 2018 after a short illness. She was born in Philadelphia on February 2, 1929, the only child of Warren Blumhard Meixner and Esther Sophie Chilstrom Meixner. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Potter Bird. She leaves behind many good friends and former students as well as a cousin, Roberta Burnett of Vero Beach, FL.

Ruth had grown up speaking Swedish as well as English and In 1954 she earned a BS from Upsala College in Orange, NJ which included classes at Upsala University in Stockholm Sweden. In 1951 she was awarded an MS in Scandinavian Area Studies from the University of Wisconsin. After moving to the Washington, DC area, she worked for a few years at the CIA and then explored her interest in arts by taking classes at American University. In 1962 she earned an MA there in painting and art criticism. She began her teaching career at AU and the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design before joining the faculty at Montgomery College in 1970 where she taught painting and drawing for 26 years.

After she retired, Ruth continued teaching privately at Leisure World and was an active member of the Arts Club of Washington where she also exhibited her paintings. She enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Corcoran Museum and the Washington Cathedral and the Low Vision Center in Bethesda. Because of her Swedish heritage she was active in the DC Drott Lodge which focuses on Scandinavian culture and traditions. She continued to produce many wonderful award winning paintings which were exhibited in various local venues. She also loved to travel and visited friends both in the U.S. and Europe and was always exploring new experiences as well as revisiting familiar places.

Ruth has endowed a fully-funded scholarship for students pursuing a master's in fine arts at American University's College of Arts and Sciences because she felt "investing in people and education is my legacy." Ruth will join her beloved husband Bill when she is interred in the columbarium at the Arlington National Cemetery at a date yet to be determined.