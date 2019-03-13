RUTH IRENE BLAKE
On Monday, March 4, 2019, Ruth Irene Blake of Clinton, MD, entered into eternal rest. Loving wife of the late Levi Raymond Blake Sr.; devoted mother of Dorothy Thomas, Larry Blake (Shirley), Rickey Blake (Shena), Linda Turner (Michael), James Regina Blake and the late Lionell Blake; eight step children. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.