On Monday, March 4, 2019, Ruth Irene Blake of Clinton, MD, entered into eternal rest. Loving wife of the late Levi Raymond Blake Sr.; devoted mother of Dorothy Thomas, Larry Blake (Shirley), Rickey Blake (Shena), Linda Turner (Michael), James Regina Blake and the late Lionell Blake; eight step children. Also survived by 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2019
