

Ruth Ellen Brahs (Age 80)



Of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Harbor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Lewes, DE. She was born on April 21, 1939 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Willis R. and Hazel (James) Of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Harbor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Lewes, DE. She was born on April 21, 1939 in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late Willis R. and Hazel (James) Smith

She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Ohio Wesleyan University and later pursued post-graduate studies at the University of Maryland. For several years she worked as a mathematics teacher in various DC and Montgomery County (MD) high schools. Ruth was also employed as a church secretary in Rockville, MD, an executive assistant of a national professional society in DC and secretary for an OB-GYN practice in Chevy Chase, MD. Ruth was a member of the St. Peter's Episcopal Church and Episcopal Church Women in Lewes, DE, and the Lewes Yacht Club. She was a member of the Ohio Wesleyan University Alumni Association and the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Ruth had a passion for overseas travel, spending many summer holidays in England and France and often accompanying her husband on business trips to Latin America and Western Europe.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brahs was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Christopher C. Allen of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Stuart J. Brahs of Lewes, DE; her daughters, Lynda-Marie Brahs Allen of Baltimore, MD, and Victoria L. Monk and her husband Simon of Hampshire, England; her grandchildren, Lucie M. Allen of Baltimore, MD, and Sophie J. Allen of Baltimore, MD, and her sister Murle Whitten and her husband Theodore of Clearwater Beach, FL.

A celebration of life service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2nd Street, Lewes, DE in the late summer. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ruth's memory to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Open Door Campaign, P.O. Box 464, 211 Mulberry Street, Lewes, DE 19958.

