Ruth C. Brodsky passed away on September 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mathew Brodsky. She is survived by her sons Melvin M. Brodsky (Joanne) and Jack E. Brodsky (Lois); sister, June C. Abel; grandchildren Aaron, Jeremy, John and Beth; and other relatives and friends. Service was private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice or the charity of your choice