RUTH CARLSON
RUTH PALMER CARLSON  
Ruth Palmer Carlson died October 5, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Montgomery County, in both Silver Spring and Rockville neighborhoods. For over 25 years, she and her husband, Richard Speer Carlson, lived in Leisure World. Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the only child of the late Hedwig Heinz Palmer and Julius Palmer. She is survived by two daughters, Sally Carlson Zimmermann, wife of John Zimmermann, and Nancy Ann Carlson, PhD; and two grandchildren, Amy Zimmermann, wife of Tichakunda Mangono, and Scott Zimmermann. On Saturday, October 17, 2020, guests are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD and a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 South Leisure World Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906. Observance of CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing is required. Respectfully RSVP. Contact info@spencefuneralservices.com by October 14 to indicate the number in your group planning to attend the memorial service. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Inter-Faith Chapel at Leisure World. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Inter-Faith Chapel,
OCT
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
