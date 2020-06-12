RUTH GREENBERG CHAIFETZ
On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Ruth Greenberg Chaifetz (EMA), died bravely battling metastatic thyroid cancer. Ruth, daughter of the late Sarah (Fox) and Carl Greenberg, grew up in Buffalo, New York. She was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and loved anything having to do with her hometown. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard I. Chaifetz. Her cherished children, Peshie of Bethesda, MD, Rebekah Saltzman (Evan) of Haifa, Israel and her son, Carl (Melissa) of Indianapolis. She leaves behind her six precious grandchildren, Nathan, Alice, Alexander, Gordon, Sophie and Dahlia. Also, her devoted siblings, Sanford Greenberg (Sue) of Washington, DC, Joel Greenberg (Marilyn) of Rochester, NY and Brenda Schmand (Jim) of Bethesda, MD, as well as her many adoring nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins and friends. A private funeral was held at Judean Memorial Gardens Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Dovid Rosenbaum of Young Israel Shomrei Emunah of Greater Washington. Shiva will be held at the homes of the family members. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency - Meals on Wheels, Baltimore Bikur Cholim, Johns Hopkins Medicine - The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, or Young Israel Shomrei Emunah of Greater Washington. Please visit the Sagel Bloomfield website for the exact links to each memorial contribution.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


