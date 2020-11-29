On Monday, November 23, 2020, Ruth Rubenstein Chernikoff of Washington, D.C., beloved wife of the late Philip Chernikoff (z"l), loving mother of Leslie Chernikoff-Berman (David Berman) and Carol Chernikoff, cherished grandmother of Alexis Volkman (Wesley), Kate Cohen, Jacob Chernikoff (Christine) and Sam Chernikoff, adored great-grandmother of Nora Volkman, Henry Volkman and Sadie Chernikoff. Ruth was the loving daughter of Lena and Max Rubenstein. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was talented, caring and loved by all who knew her. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adas Israel Congregation - Rabbi Stanley Rabinowitz History Fund or The Jewish Council for the Aging, Rockville, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.