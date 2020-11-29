1/
RUTH CHERNIKOFF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTH RUBENSTEIN CHERNIKOFF  (Age 96)  
On Monday, November 23, 2020, Ruth Rubenstein Chernikoff of Washington, D.C., beloved wife of the late Philip Chernikoff (z"l), loving mother of Leslie Chernikoff-Berman (David Berman) and Carol Chernikoff, cherished grandmother of Alexis Volkman (Wesley), Kate Cohen, Jacob Chernikoff (Christine) and Sam Chernikoff, adored great-grandmother of Nora Volkman, Henry Volkman and Sadie Chernikoff. Ruth was the loving daughter of Lena and Max Rubenstein. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. She was talented, caring and loved by all who knew her. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adas Israel Congregation - Rabbi Stanley Rabinowitz History Fund or The Jewish Council for the Aging, Rockville, MD. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved