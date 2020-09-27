1/
Ruth Chvat
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Chvat  (neé ostrow) (Age 96)  
Of Monroe Township, New Jersey, died peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Irving Chvat, and was the devoted mother of Diane Scheininger and Robin (Stephen) Abrams. She is also survived by cherished grandchildren, Debra Scheininger, Justin (Leah) Scheininger, Marcy (Sam) Rubenstein and Jeffrey (Liz) Abrams; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored her.She is also survived by a loving partner, Irwin Finkelstein, of Monroe Township, NJ. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Iselin, New Jersey. Donations in memory of Ruth Chvat may be made to Kol Shalom Congregation, Rockville, Maryland. (www.Kol shalom.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved