Ruth Chvat (neé ostrow) (Age 96)
Of Monroe Township, New Jersey, died peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Irving Chvat, and was the devoted mother of Diane Scheininger and Robin (Stephen) Abrams. She is also survived by cherished grandchildren, Debra Scheininger, Justin (Leah) Scheininger, Marcy (Sam) Rubenstein and Jeffrey (Liz) Abrams; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored her.She is also survived by a loving partner, Irwin Finkelstein, of Monroe Township, NJ. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Iselin, New Jersey. Donations in memory of Ruth Chvat may be made to Kol Shalom Congregation, Rockville, Maryland. (www.Kol shalom.com
).