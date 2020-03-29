

Ruth J. Cornwell (Age 90)



Of Ijamsville, Maryland passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy, Maryland. She was the devoted wife of the late George T. Cornwell, her husband of 42 years.

Ruth retired from Montgomery County Government after 30 years' service with the Department of Public Works and the Department of Finance. In retirement she and George enjoyed living in Arizona for eight years and returned to Maryland to be closer to family

Surviving is her stepfamily, daughter, Patricia (George) Higgins of Silver Spring; grandchildren, Alice (Fred) Nichols of Ashton; Lisa Higgins of Silver Spring; George T. Cornwell of Syracuse, New York; Walt and Nick Hutchinson of Potomac. Also surviving is her nephew, James G. Beall and wife, Brenda; John E. Beall; niece Dorothy Ann Anderson; sister-in-law, Sue (Klaus) Puttfarcken; Devoted and extended family Gary and Jean Rice, Sr., Gary Rice Jr.; special friends, Dallas and Kathy Paulsen, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to current CDC regulations there will be no viewing, and a private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

In lieu of flowers it is Ruth's request that donations be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, Maryland 20872.