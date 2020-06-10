On Monday, June 1, 2020, Ruth R Culp of Forestville, MD entered into external rest. She was the beloved mother of Cherie M. Mason (Cornell); grandmother and best friend forever of Cierra Culp-Mason; and sister of Marguerite Hill and Betty Jones (Walter). Memorial services will be held on June 12, 2020, Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., family service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5539 Marlboro Pike, Forerstville, MD 20747. Live streaming available at