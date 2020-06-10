RUTH CULP
RUTH R. CULP  
On Monday, June 1, 2020, Ruth R Culp of Forestville, MD entered into external rest. She was the beloved mother of Cherie M. Mason (Cornell); grandmother and best friend forever of Cierra Culp-Mason; and sister of Marguerite Hill and Betty Jones (Walter). Memorial services will be held on June 12, 2020, Viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., family service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5539 Marlboro Pike, Forerstville, MD 20747. Live streaming available at www.popefh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
JUN
12
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
(301) 568-4100
