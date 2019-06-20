Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ERNO. View Sign Service Information Levine Chapels 470 Harvard Street Brookline , MA 02446 (617)-277-8300 Graveside service 1:00 PM Shara Tefilo Cemetery 776 Baker Street West Roxbury , MA View Map Send Flowers Notice

ERNO RUTH LILLIAN ROTHBERG ERNO Ruth Lillian Rothberg Erno of McLean, VA, formerly of Boston, MA, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at age 97. Beloved daughter of the late Oscar and Mary (Goldberg) Rothberg. Loving sister of the late Bernice "Betty" Bauman and her husband Bill. Loving aunt of Martin Bauman, Daniel Bauman, Heidi Wortzman and their families. She is also survived by her extended family, Admiral Ron and Judy Wilgenbusch and their family. Graveside services at Shara Tefilo Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA on Friday, June 21 at 1 p.m. Remembrances may be made to the United States Naval Memorial, in memory of Ruth Erno and mailed to 701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20004 or online at https:// www.navymemorial.org/leave-a-legacy . Ruth Lillian (Rothberg) Erno was born in Boston on August 29, 1921. She graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School and Framingham State College before enlisting in the Naval Reserve as a WAVE in 1942. She was commissioned as an officer in 1944 and was on active duty through 1955. She remained in the reserve program until her retirement after more than four decades of Navy service, including two tours of duty at the Pentagon, in 1988. While in the Navy, she was honored with the American Area Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal (Korea), Armed Forces Reserve Medal and Naval Reserve Medal. Commander Erno was nominated by Rear Admiral Samuel Gravely for the 1971 National Civil Service League Career Service Award and received a certificate of recognition from the Civil Service Commission. She was nominated by then Secretary of the Navy John Warner as the Department of the Navy candidate for the Federally Employed Women's Achievement Award in both 1971 and 1972. She received the Secretary of the Navy Cost Reduction Award in 1972 and the Defense Management Improvement Award in 1973. In 1983, Commander Erno established the Navy Women's National Convention Association, an organization, sanctioned by the Navy, for women who served as WAVES during World War II. She served as Chair for the organization's four national conventions before the organization disbanded in 1992 as its aging membership gave way to those who joined the Navy with permanent status starting in 1948. Commander Erno also was a three-term president of the Massachusetts Society in Washington, DC, and corresponding secretary of the National Conference of State Societies. For the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, she chaired the Princess Grand Ball two times, the Tree Planting Ceremony two times and the Luncheon/Fashion Show three times. She worked and raised funds for the Navy Memorial and for WIMSA (Women in the Military Services of America), served on committees for Wolf Trap and was president of the Opera Theater of Northern Virginia (five terms) and the Northern Virginia Chapter of Hadassah (two terms). Arrangements by Levine Chapels, Brookline, 617-277-8300. www.levinechapel. comwww.levinechapel.com Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

