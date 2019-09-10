The Washington Post

RUTH FEIGENSON (1922 - 2019)
RUTH FEIGENSON  

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, Ruth Feigenson of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sylvan Feigenson; devoted mother of David, Jerry, Mimi, Mark and Neal; loving grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of six. Graveside services will be held Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be receiving on Sunday following services at the residence of David and Judy Feigenson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington (www.smithlifecommunities.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 10, 2019
