The Washington Post

RUTH FRAGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH FRAGER.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RUTH L. FRAGER  

On Friday, October 25, 2019, RUTH L. FRAGER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward Frager; loving mother of Donna, Scott (Maria) and Frank (Cathy) Frager and Caryn Nicole (son, Cody) Briton; cherished grandmother of Michael (Lorraine), Samantha (David), Erin, Natalie, Ryan and Alexis (Cody); great grandmother of Miranda, Matthew, Lillian, Shiloh, Nathan, Eden and Elijah. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots or Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.