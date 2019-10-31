RUTH L. FRAGER
On Friday, October 25, 2019, RUTH L. FRAGER of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward Frager; loving mother of Donna, Scott (Maria) and Frank (Cathy) Frager and Caryn Nicole (son, Cody) Briton; cherished grandmother of Michael (Lorraine), Samantha (David), Erin, Natalie, Ryan and Alexis (Cody); great grandmother of Miranda, Matthew, Lillian, Shiloh, Nathan, Eden and Elijah. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Toys For Tots or Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001