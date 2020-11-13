Ruth Gertrude Williamson Franklin (Age 78)
Of Burke, VA, died of lung cancer in her home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born on July 15, 1942, in New York City, Ruth was the daughter of Francis Torrance Williamson and Gertrude Westmoreland. Ruth graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School in 1960 and earned a bachelor of arts from Bryn Mawr College in 1964. Her career included work as a report officer for the CIA, an administrative officer for the Council of Defense and Space Industry Associations, and director of procurement policy at the National Defense Industrial Association, from which she retired in 2012. Ruth was a voracious reader of books who loved her family, her dogs, Washington's pro sports teams, and coffee. She is survived by her husband, Philip Jay Franklin; children, Andrew Joseph Harmon III and Brian Scott Harmon (Senda Guidara); and grandchildren, Adam Guidara Harmon and Nadia Yasmine Harmon. A celebration of life will be held Monday, November 16,2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main St., Fairfax, VA 22030. Guests may arrive at any time and stay as long as they like. Flowers may be sent there, or donations may be made in Ruth's name to Doctors Without Borders
at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
. To read more about Ruth's life and work, visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9875990