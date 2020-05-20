

Ruth Darling Galloway



Passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1928 to her beloved Mother. Lillian Hall (deceased 1985).

Ruth was a true inspiration to all who knew her. She spent most of her career as a legal assistant with a Washington law firm. She also assisted her Mother, Lillian Hall Greene as a member of the Presidential Task Force. She was honored by her many visits to the Reagan White House.

She is predeceased by her loving brother Robert E. Galloway, Jr., and wife Helen.

She was devoted to her companion of 50 years, Buddy Spiess and his family, Kathy Spiess, Meghan, Shannon and Kaitlin Pettit and Kyle Manasse.

Predeceased by her beloved nephew, Robert E Galloway and his family Robert M. Galloway and Kathy Galloway.

Ruth was a devout Catholic and a graveside service will be held at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Arlington, VA on Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m.