

RUTH CLARE GANDER



Ruth Clare Gander, nee Caulsen, died at age 87 at her daughter's home in Fairfax on Sunday, May 3, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. An award-winning teacher as enthusiastic about poetry as she was about nature, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter and daughters-in-law, Carolyn and Shoko. Ruth is survived by her children, Karin, Forrest, Lisa, John and Brian (Beckie), and by eight grandsons. Demonstrating the affection felt by those who knew her, one of her former students from 54 years ago came to visit on what was her final day. Her last word - upon seeing the faces of her family around her - was "Wonderful." No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The National Audobon Society.