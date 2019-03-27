Ruth Gertrude "Gerty" Poling

Ruth Gertrude Poling  
"Gerty"  

On March 22, 2019 of Amissville, VA; wife of the late Paul A. Poling; mother of Judie (Ricky) Graham and Cheryl (Tom) Taylor; also survived by five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation with a reception will be held at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14567 Lee Hwy., Amissville, VA 20106 on Saturday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 12:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amissville United Methodist Women at the above address, an animal shelter of the donor's choice or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 27, 2019
