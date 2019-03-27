Ruth Gertrude Poling
"Gerty"
On March 22, 2019 of Amissville, VA; wife of the late Paul A. Poling; mother of Judie (Ricky) Graham and Cheryl (Tom) Taylor; also survived by five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Visitation with a reception will be held at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14567 Lee Hwy., Amissville, VA 20106 on Saturday, April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service following at 12:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Amissville United Methodist Women at the above address, an animal shelter of the donor's choice or Hospice of the Piedmont.