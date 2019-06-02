

RUTH CAVANAGH GIBBONS



Ruth Cavanagh Gibbons of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born April 26, 1919 in Arlington, VA to John F. and Daisy B. Norris Cavanagh. Ruth attended St. Charles Catholic School in Arlington, and Immaculate Conception Academy in Washington, D.C. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Wilson Teachers College in Washington, D.C. After graduation, Ruth worked for NBC News in Washington, DC. Ruth married Franklin A. Gibbons, Jr. on May 5, 1949 in Arlington, VA.

Ruth was a devoted wife and mother of five who lived her life with a quiet dignity that was an example for all who were fortunate to have known her.

Ruth is survived by her four children, William F. Gibbons (Susie) of Richmond, VA, Franklin A. (Chip) Gibbons III of Bainbridge Island, WA, Ruth E. Gibbons of Arlington, VA, and Mary Kathleen Gibbons Innis (Scott) of Alexandria, VA, along with six grandchildren Michael, Michelle, Lindsay, Sarah, Alice, and Bridget. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Franklin A. Gibbons Jr. and son John C. Gibbons, as well as her sister Mary C. Doherty, her sister Alice C. Sausser and her brother John F. Cavanagh.

The family will receive friends at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 2002 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday , June 19, 2019. Burial will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.