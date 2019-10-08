

Ruth Mae Glotfelty



Ruth Mae (Shiels) Glotfelty, 97, of Charlotte Hall passed peacefully at her home on October 4, 2019.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Gary (Rhoda), Robert, John (Jeanie), and William (Mary), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia February 27, 1922. Ruth enjoyed baseball, reading, Christmas and spending time with family. Her faith was very important to her.

Ruth's Life Celebration and funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Box 128, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the Prayer Service at 5 p.m. The interment will be held on a later date at Quantico Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

Memorial donations in Ruth's honor can be made to the Special Olympics, 3701 Commerce Drive, STE 103, Baltimore, MD 21227-1651.