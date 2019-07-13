

Ruth K. Greenspon

(Age 103)



Died peacefully at the Villages of Rockville nursing facility on July 12, 2019.

She was born Ruth G. Kendall on July 27, 1915, in Troy, NY to Chester and Sarah Conway Kendall, and graduated from the Mary Warren Free Institute for Girls, where she won awards for her singing ability.

After completing nursing school in 1935, she was employed as a registered nurse until her marriage to William Greenberg in 1938. She reared three children with him: Stanley, Susan, and Robert, until William's untimely death in 1957.

She relocated later that year to Caldwell, New Jersey and began a career in retail sales. She married Joseph Greenspon in 1966, and relocated to Rockville in 1967. She was employed as a sales manager at Lord and Taylor, Garfinckel's and Hocus Pocus, before retiring at age 76. Her second husband died in 1975.

Ruth was a beautiful woman, inside and out, who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing and dancing, vacationing with her family, and attending her grandchildren's musical, theatrical, and athletic events.