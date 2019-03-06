Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH HALL.



RUTH ELISE SCHIEBEL HALL (Age 82)



Formerly of Washington, DC and Alexandria, VA, died in hospice care at Benedictine Health Services in St. Peter, Minnesota on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born in Washington, DC on January 25, 1937, Ruth was the daughter of Rev. William Albert Schiebel and Clara Sophia Brandt Schiebel, of MN. She was raised in downtown DC.

An accomplished musician - cello and organ - she became organist at her father's church - Mount Olivet Lutheran Church at age 18. She graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1954 and attended Wilson Teachers College before marrying Vernon William (Bill) Weidner in 1958. They had four children: Mary, Paul, Philip and John and lived in Alexandria, VA before moving to Daytona Beach, FL in 1968.

In Florida, Ruth continued as a church musician/choir director and became a children's librarian, her dream job.

After living in Florida for 37 years, Ruth in 2005 moved to Minnesota which she had visited frequently with her parents and her children over the years. She was welcomed by dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and their children.

In 2011 she married John F. Hall, Sr. whom she had dated briefly during and after high school. They went their separate ways for 55 years before reuniting and marrying.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother David and his wife Phyllis, by aunts, uncles and cousins Oliver Compart.

She is remembered by her children: Mary Elise Durham (Matt), Paul William Weidner (Karen)ï¿½ï¿½ Philip Edward Weidner, and John Mark Weidner (Deb), by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is also remembered by her current husband John Hall, Sr. and by her step-children: Catherine Ann Brown, John Hall, Jr. (Malgosia) and Jenifer Lynn Munson (Jeffrey) and six step-grandchildren.

Following the example of her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Ruth dedicated her body to medical science.

A memorial service is planned for March 23 at First Lutheran Church of St. Peter.

