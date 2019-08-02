Ruth Cobbs Hanna
(Age 95)
Died July 21, 2019 in Leesburg, VA. A longtime resident of DC, she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she was also a Sunday School teacher. Before her retirement in 1990, she taught at Kingsman Elementary School in NE, Washington, DC for 30+ years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hanna. She leaves behind a son, Leonard Cobbs, Jr. (Carole), a daughter, Miriam Wesley (John), the granddaughter she raised, Deidra Campbell, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Her Homegoing Service will be Wednesday, August 7, with a 10 a.m. Visitation and funeral services beginning at 11 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 926 11th St NW. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.