

Ruth S. Harrington



Born to Lauri and Lydia Saarinen on September 10, 1923 in Worcester, Massachusetts and passed away on November 7, 2019. As a child, Ruth lived in Lindenhurst and Rockville Center on Long Island and then moved to South Killingly, Connecticut where they settled down - and where Ruth attended a one room schoolhouse for 4th and 5th grades. Ruth graduated from Killingly High School in Danielson, Connecticut in 1941. She went on to study nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Rhode Island College School of Nursing.

She was married to the late Col. George F. Harrington, USAF Ret., on June 7, 1947, after George had graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on June 3rd, 1947. She is survived by her loving children. Joanne, George and partner Liz, and Julie, and grandchildren, Haley and Shane Madkour. She is also survived by numerous caring nieces and nephews in Connecticut, and devoted cousins and family in Finland.

Ruth and George lived a happy military life; moving to new bases, the Pentagon, attending Harvard Business School and the Armed Forces Staff College, overseas tours to Germany twice and France for four years at SHAPE (living in Villennes Sur Seine). After George retired from the Air Force in 1977, he joined Beech Aircraft as Vice President of International Marketing, and the second chapter of their lives began in Wichita, Kansas. Ruth loved her time in Wichita, serving as a docent for the Wichita Art Museum.

In addition to living in Europe, they traveled extensively to Australia, South Africa, Finland, China, Russia, Philippines, among many other countries. She also spent many cherished days at their condo at Bethany Beach, Del. and at their "Last Resort" in Little Washington, Va., and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Ruth never met a stranger; she always made everyone feel comfortable and appreciated, whether in person or through her beautifully expressive cards and letters. Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. 22302. Ruth will be buried, with her late husband George, at Arlington National Cemetery in year 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .