RUTH V. HERBERT
Ruth Virginia Herbert (92), of Sedona, AZ, formerly of College Park, MD, passed away in Sedona on January 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Herbert, Jr. (Sonny); her parents, Berlin W. and Mary E. Ruleman; brother, Berlin W. Ruleman, Jr., and sisters, Doris M. Jackson and Sonja A. Baxter. Ruth is survived by sons Douglas W. Herbert (Annie) of Flagstaff, AZ, and Bradley L. Herbert of College Park, MD. Also surviving are her grandchildren, James M. ("Jay") Herbert, Charles T. ("Tucker") Herbert, and Mary Elizabeth ("Beth") Herbert; great grandson Mliki Herbert, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to visit between 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m, on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD. A funeral service will be held at Gasch's at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 followed by internment at George Washington Cemetery, Riggs Road in Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in her Ruth's name to the National Psoriasis Foundation (psoriasis.org/donate
) or the (donatenow.heart.org
).