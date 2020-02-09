The Washington Post

RUTH HOEHL (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH HOEHL.
Service Information
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RUTH LOHR HOEHL  

On January 30, 2020, Ruth Lohr Hoehl of Upper Marlboro, MD, wife of George J. Hoehl; mother of Nancy Palmedo, Patricia "Patty" Hawes, John Hawes, Christine Hoehl and the late Joanne Cart and Robert "Bobby" Hawes. She was predeceased by her siblings, the late Mary Frances Coyle, Regina Irene Bohannon, Charles Edward Lohr and William Truman Lohr, Jr.. Also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and family members. Viewing will be held at Lee Funeral Home, Inc., 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.