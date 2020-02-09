

RUTH LOHR HOEHL



On January 30, 2020, Ruth Lohr Hoehl of Upper Marlboro, MD, wife of George J. Hoehl; mother of Nancy Palmedo, Patricia "Patty" Hawes, John Hawes, Christine Hoehl and the late Joanne Cart and Robert "Bobby" Hawes. She was predeceased by her siblings, the late Mary Frances Coyle, Regina Irene Bohannon, Charles Edward Lohr and William Truman Lohr, Jr.. Also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and family members. Viewing will be held at Lee Funeral Home, Inc., 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences at