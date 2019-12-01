

RUTH W. HOWELL (Age 86)



Of Annandale, Virginia, passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1933 in New York City, New York to Harry R. and Eleonor K. Wessels. Ruth was a homemaker for many years while raising four children in the Broyhill Park area of Falls Church before working in the banking industry at First Virginia Bank later known as BB&T. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late William Robert Howell and is survived by her children, Karen Irwin (John), Debra Howell, Brenda Graves (Todd), Daniel Howell (Amy); her grandchildren, Robert, Michael David, Justin, Daniel, Ryan, Emily, Erika and her great-grandchildren, Sidney, Reagan, Camden, and Eleanor. A funeral service will be held at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception gathering will be held after the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the church.