

RUTH HULING



On November 23, 2019, Ruth Huling a long time resident of Fairfax, VA, passed away peacefully at home. Born January 17, 1930 to Charles and Elizabeth McShane of Drexel Hill, PA, Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Notre Dame High School and a 1951 graduate of Immaculata University.

Ruth was a devoted Navy wife and loving mother. She was a degreed dietician who worked in various places including Fairfax County Public Schools. Ruth was a faithful member of St. Timothy's parish, a member of the Greenbriar Garden Club, and an avid golfer and bridge player. She was a consistent fixture on the sidelines and in the bleachers at countless sporting and other events for her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Cdr. Cutter Huling (USN, Ret.); devoted mother of Mark Huling (Diana), Capt. Beci Brenton, USN (Ret.) (Kevin), Michael Huling (Heather), and Matthew Huling (Christi); cherished grandmother of Cutter Brenton (Margarita), and Courtney, Carson, Brooke, Cole, Shane, Hannah and Blake Huling, and loving great-grandmother of Isabel Brenton.

Ruth's life will be celebrated in a funeral mass on Monday, December 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Timothy's Catholic Parish, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA. The family will receive friends at Chantilly Country Club following mass. Interment will be with her husband Cutter at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, VA.