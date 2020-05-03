The Washington Post

RUTH JACOBS

On Friday, May 1, 2020. RUTH JACOBS of Silver Spring, MD. beloved wife of the late Jerome Jacobs, loving mother of Barbara Jacobs, Ilene (Ronald) Catzva and Marlene (Al) Cousen, dear sister of Henrietta Asen, cherished grandmother of Ty and Caitlin Gibson, Emily Putney, Daniel Catzva, Erica Flowers, Jessica Daniels and Douglas Cousen, great-grandmother Jonah and Henry Flowers , Cohen and Beckett Daniels, Jerome and Jacobie Putney. Services and interment private at Elsavetgrad Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
