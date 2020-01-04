Ruth E. Jefferson (Age 82)
Of Upper Marlboro, Maryland passed away December 29, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Oscar DeWittfield Henry and Bessie Mae Nottingham of Delaware and loving and devoted wife of the late Melvin B. Jefferson of Maryland. She is survived by two children: Andrea G. Jefferson of Maryland and Willard B. Jefferson (Sandra) of Maryland; by 3 step-children: Melvania Jefferson of Maryland, Vique N. Jefferson (Christina) of Delaware and Richard C. Jefferson of Pennsylvania; by her brother, William Henry of Texas and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, Maryland 20747.