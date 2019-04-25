The Washington Post

RUTH JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH JONES.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1415 Gallatin Street, NW
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
1415 Gallatin Street, NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RUTH S. JONES  

Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Survived by two loving sisters, Evelyn Shepherd and Sallie Hall; three sisters-in-law, Laura, Nancy and Betty Small; one brother-in-law, Hariold Hall and one Godson, Garry Small and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. On Friday, April 26, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1415 Gallatin Street, NW. Interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.