RUTH S. JONES
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Survived by two loving sisters, Evelyn Shepherd and Sallie Hall; three sisters-in-law, Laura, Nancy and Betty Small; one brother-in-law, Hariold Hall and one Godson, Garry Small and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. On Friday, April 26, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1415 Gallatin Street, NW. Interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA.