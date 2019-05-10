Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH KOENIGSBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



RUTH E. KOENIGSBERG

Ruth was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC and Montgomery County, MD; was a mentor, friend, teacher, coach administrator, world traveler, photographer and passionate lover of life, who began her final journey on May 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. After graduating from American University and North Carolina State, Ruth's positions in Montgomery County Public Schools transitioned from teacher, coach, athletic coordinator, ending as assistant principal and principal at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. MS. Following retirement, Ruth mentored aspiring administrators. She was a team player, recognizing and inspiring the best in her family, friends and colleagues and they, in response, remained close and supportive of Ruth and one another. She is survived by her brother, Mark, her niece Lisa and wife, Christa, along with the countless others whose lives were enriched by Ruth's steadfast good will, curiosity, spirit and support who will recognize their thoughts and memories of her as postcards from her final voyage. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 13, 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, Ruth has requested memorial gifts be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center ( www.splcenter.org ). www.sagelbloomfield.com



