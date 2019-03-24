RUTH I. KOZLOW
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, RUTH I. KOZLOW of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Herman Kozlow. Devoted mother of Billie (Jack) Cooper, Warren and Ralph Kozlow. Dear sister of Helen (the late Robert) Solomon and the late William (the late Sally) Isaacs. Cherished grandmother of Stephen (Sandi) Cooper, Esther (Laezer) Fried, Elana Cooper, Shawn (Natasha) Cooper and Ari Kozlow and great-grandmother of Jeanna and Alicia Cooper, Moshe, Malka, Aharon, Dovid, Sima and Etta Fried and Sofia, Jessica and Emily Cooper. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St., NW, Washington, DC, 202-541-1001. Interment following at Washington Hebrew Congregation Cemetery, Washington, DC. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the home of Billie and Jack Cooper through Monday, April 2. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Hebrew Congregation or to the .