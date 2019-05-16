The Washington Post

Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
RUTH ANNA KU  

Our beloved mother passed into the glory of heaven on May 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Ruth lived her life selflessly for others and was passionate about the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, brother Richard Walsh, sister Dorothy Walsh, sister and brother-in-law Marie and Tom Tull, brother-in-law Lewis Green, sister-in-law Hsiao-wen Ku, and her parents. She is survived by: sisters Catherine Green, Rosalie Pascale and Peggy Walsh; son Fr. John Baptist Ku, OP; daughters and sons-in-law Maria and John Albin, Kathleen Ku and Thomas Begley, Dorothea and Tim Ku-DiPietro, Ellie Ku and Hayden Codding, Bee Ku and Peter Benchimol; 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. We will celebrate her life devoted to the gospel with a visitation on May 16, 5 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home at 10565 Main St, Fairfax, VA and a funeral at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church at 3704 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA on May 17, 12 noon.

Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
