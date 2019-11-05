

Ruth Kupperschlag



Ruth Kupperschlag born in Solingen, Germany on March 3, 1925, was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Kupperschlag, and Anna Isaac Kupperschlag, and her sister, Marion.

Ruth worked for Intelsat in Washington DC for 20 years before she retired and then was an associate at Rizik's.

As a lover of classical music, Ruth was a loyal supporter of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra for several decades and was a Board member of the Symphony Orchestra League of Alexandria. Ruth was recognized as the SOLA Volunteer of the Year in 2009, and over the years provided her many talents to SOLA's formal balls, directory and monthly newsletter.

Ruth died on August 22, 2019, and is survived by her cousins, Michael and Ronny Wisbrun of Holland.

A tribute to Ruth will be held in Chadwicks, 203 The Strand, Alexandria, VA 22314 today.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, 700 N Fairfax St #501, Alexandria, VA 22314, or to .