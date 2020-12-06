LEWIS Ruth Lewis 1922-2020 Ruth Lewis (formerly Leiserowitz), a longtime resident of Bethesda, MD, died peacefully at home on December 4, 2020 at age 98. Ruth was born in Berlin in 1922, and was the only child of her parents, Anja and Samuel, who had emigrated from Poland. Following the eviction of Jewish children from Germany's public schools in the early 1930s, she attended a private design school in Berlin. At age 16 she witnessed Kristallnacht as she and her mother were trapped by fire and broken glass in the Nathan Israel Department Store. She and her parents were among the last Jews to escape Germany before the outbreak of war in September 1939. They were admitted to England, where they were sheltered by the Lewis family, whose son, Geoffrey, Ruth later married. A total of forty-four other family members, many of whom lived in Lodz, Poland (the hometown of Ruth's parents), perished in the Holocaust. She would carry the grief of those tragedies and honor those lost throughout her life. Ruth, Geoffrey, and their two children emigrated to the United States in 1960 and settled in the Washington, DC area. Geoffrey, a clothing manufacturer and custom retailer, died in 1986. After the death of her father in London, in 1972, Ruth brought her mother to America to live with her. Ruth enjoyed a highly successful decades-long career as a fashion coordinator, merchandizer, buyer, and manager. After serving as a manager at Lord & Taylor in Chevy Chase, in the 1960s she was recruited by the Elizabeth Arden company to open and run a department store that specialized in fashion, cosmetics, and hair salon services. Ruth was a trusted and respected fashion advisor to first ladies and other leading members of society. She remained with Elizabeth Arden until her retirement in the 1990s, after which she worked as an independent fashion consultant long into her eighties. Without knowing it, Ruth was a pioneer among women for breaking barriers. She rose through the ranks, hired members of the LGBT community, and provided work opportunities to older adults. Cherished for her dynamism, charisma, and wit, Ruth was beloved by her family and her many friends and admirers, who constantly sought her out for advice about fashion, family, and matters of the heart, and for fun times out and about. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, taking keen interest in their endeavors, delights, and travails. Ruth is remembered by her daughter, Gillian Lewis (dedicated caregiver to Ruth for the past 15 years); her son, David; her daughter-in-law Christina; her four grandchildren, Lisa Rotter (Stuart Rotter), Robert Shapiro (Wendy Babik), Naomi Lewis (Aaron Giovannone), and Chloe Lewis (Andrew Taggart); and her three great-grandchildren, Sam Lewis Rotter, Quinn Lewis Shapiro, and Delaney Anja Shapiro. Those who wish can make a donation on her behalf to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or to the Holocaust charity of their choice
. www.ushmm.org/support/ways-to-give/donate
A private graveside service for family will take place on December 8, at 11 a.m., at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Maryland. "My biggest accomplishment is being a great-grandmother"