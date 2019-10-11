Ruth Marx
Passed on peacefully on October 20, 2019 at her home on the Chesapeake Bay with her children by her side. Ruth was born in Balimore, Maryland to Ruth and Norman Jensen. She is survived by her sibling Norman Jensen; her daughter Karen Brown and husband Terry; her sons Norman Marx and wife Michelle, Jerry Marx. Preceded in death by son, James (Dawn). A celebration of life gathering will be held October 20 at the Holland Civic Center for Ruth Ellen Marx and James Mathew Marx from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.