Ruth Marx
Passed peacefully on October 4, 2019 at her home on the Chesapeake Bay with her family by her side. Ruth was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Ruth and Norman Jensen. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Holesapple; sibling, Norman Jensen; her daughter, Karen Brown and husband, Terry; her sons, Norman Marx and wife, Michelle, Jerry Marx. Preceded in death by son, James Marx (Dawn). A celebration of life gathering will be held October 20 at the Holland Point Civic Center for Ruth Ellen Marx and James Mathew Marx from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Save the Bay Foundation.