1/
RUTH McKAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUTH B. McKAY  
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, we said farewell to Mom, Ruth, Ruthy B, Dr. McKay. She went out of this world as she lived in it - feisty till the end. Mother of Carla and Tracy McKay, grandmother of Finn McKay, mother-in-law of Martha Ehrenfeld and ex-wife of Neill McKay. She touched many and will be missed. From humble beginnings off of Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn, NY onto Brooklyn College and a PHD at the University of Pennsylvania. An anthropologist by trade, she studied Mohawk Indians building skyscrapers in NYC in the 1950s and black families in Baltimore in the 1960s and went on to teach anthropology at George Washington University and Health Education at the University of Maryland. She retired from working at the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. She enjoyed the fellowship of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring and volunteering at the Planned Parenthood thrift shop. She was a proud champion of women. We credit her for making us the strong women that we are today.Say a toast to Ruthy B tonight!Ceremony of Ruth's life will be on zoom with close family and friends.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved