On Saturday, October 24, 2020, we said farewell to Mom, Ruth, Ruthy B, Dr. McKay. She went out of this world as she lived in it - feisty till the end. Mother of Carla and Tracy McKay, grandmother of Finn McKay, mother-in-law of Martha Ehrenfeld and ex-wife of Neill McKay. She touched many and will be missed. From humble beginnings off of Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn, NY onto Brooklyn College and a PHD at the University of Pennsylvania. An anthropologist by trade, she studied Mohawk Indians building skyscrapers in NYC in the 1950s and black families in Baltimore in the 1960s and went on to teach anthropology at George Washington University and Health Education at the University of Maryland. She retired from working at the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. She enjoyed the fellowship of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring and volunteering at the Planned Parenthood thrift shop. She was a proud champion of women. We credit her for making us the strong women that we are today.Say a toast to Ruthy B tonight!Ceremony of Ruth's life will be on zoom with close family and friends.