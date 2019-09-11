Ruth Ackroyd Pase (Age 97)
Of Falls Church, VA died peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the Goodwin House in Falls Church. Devoted mother of Janet Vinter (John) and Mary Sue Stewart (Sheridan). Daughter of John Thomas Marshall and Carrie Virginia Frye. Sister of Patricia McCabe. She is survived by seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, September 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home the following day, Monday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22032.