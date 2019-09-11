The Washington Post

RUTH PASE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH PASE.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


Ruth Ackroyd Pase (Age 97)

Of Falls Church, VA died peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the Goodwin House in Falls Church. Devoted mother of Janet Vinter (John) and Mary Sue Stewart (Sheridan). Daughter of John Thomas Marshall and Carrie Virginia Frye. Sister of Patricia McCabe. She is survived by seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia on Sunday, September 15 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home the following day, Monday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow services at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22032.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.