RUTH PERNA

Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Wisconsin Ave. and Yuma St
RUTH V. PERNA  

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Lifelong resident of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Fred R. Perna. Loving mother of Joann F. Foellmer (Donald); Fred R. Perna, Jr. (Diana); Pauline Perna-Burge (Richard) and the late Kathleen P. Wofsy. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and son-in-law Paul F. Wofsy.
Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. (Complimentary Valet Parking) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ann's Church, Wisconsin Ave. and Yuma St., NW on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Judes Hospital.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 5, 2019
