

RUTH V. PERNA



On Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Lifelong resident of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Fred R. Perna. Loving mother of Joann F. Foellmer (Donald); Fred R. Perna, Jr. (Diana); Pauline Perna-Burge (Richard) and the late Kathleen P. Wofsy. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and son-in-law Paul F. Wofsy.

Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home 2222 Wisconsin Ave., N.W. (Complimentary Valet Parking) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Ann's Church, Wisconsin Ave. and Yuma St., NW on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Judes Hospital.