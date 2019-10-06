Ruth Antoinette Hooper Phillips
(Age 91)
Peacefully on September 28, 2019. Mrs. Phillips is survived by her six boys, Henry Koryan, William Cooper, Elbert Phillips, Joseph Cooper, Lawrence Phillips, and Jesse Phillips; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on October 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Inter-Denominational Church of God, 19201 Woodfield Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ruth Phillips to West Hyattsville Baptist Church, 3100 Nicholson St., West Hyattsville, MD 20782.