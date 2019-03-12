RUTH M. QUEEN
Of Springfield, VA Ruth passed away on March 8, 2019. Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years Donald Queen; sons, David J. and Thomas E. Queen (Tina); grandchildren Daniel and Lisa Queen. The family will receive friends at the FAIRFAX MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, VA 22152 on Thursday, March 14 at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD, on Friday, March 15, at 1 p.m.