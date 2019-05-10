The Washington Post

Notice
Of Hyattsville, MD, died May 6, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband Cecil, daughter, Carol, son-in-law, Curtis, grandsons, Noah, Samuel, Jonah, and Daniel Ramsey-Lucas, and sister, Marion Tanner. She was a graduate of Marshall College and the University of Maryland. Services May 13, at University Baptist Church, 3515 Campus Drive, College Park. Visitation at 10 a.m. funeral at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University Baptist Church.

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2019
